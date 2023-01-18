Graphjet Technology secures US$200m equity deal with YA II PN

KUALA LUMPUR: Nasdaq-bound Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s leading graphite and single-layer graphene producer, recently via its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Energem Corp entered into a definitive US$200 million (RM864 million) Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA II PN, Ltd.

YA II PN is a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, who will be the investor for this SEPA.

Under the terms of the SEPA, Graphjet Technology may issue and sell to the investor up to US$200 million worth of the company’s shares at any time during the 36 months pursuant to the terms and customary conditions set forth in the SEPA.

Graphjet Technology is in the midst of completing the business combination with Energem, where the results will see Energem being renamed to Graphjet Technology and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GTI”.

“The access to this equity funding under the SEPA is a significant step towards accelerating growth and constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the face of persistent demand for graphite, which is the largest component of the lithium-ion battery with about half of a lithium-ion battery comprised of graphite,“ said Graphjet Technology CEO Aiden Lee Ping Wei.

Graphite is the key raw material in the battery anode, with almost all electric vehicle (EV) battery anodes comprising 100% graphite. As such, graphene-based anode battery materials are critical in the world of EVs.