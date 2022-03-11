Graphjet to explore quantum dot technology opportunities

PETALING JAYA: Nasdaq-bound graphite and single-layer graphene producer Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd (GTI) has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with quantum dot and ink technology developer Quantum Science Ltd (QS) to explore technical and commercial opportunities for the development of a quantum dot and graphene-based materials device platform.

GTI, which is en route to a listing on the Nasdaq exchange following the merger with SPAC Energem Corp, will be responsible for the funding of the development of the platform, while QS is responsible for the development of the platform.

GTI is expected to contribute up to £5 million (RM25.24 million) towards the platform’s development during the term of the deal or around a three-year period.

Under the MoA, both Graphjet and QS will also consider the opportunity to develop a number of projects, including (but not limited to) a quantum dot and graphene-based materials device platform, which may lead to marketing, promotion and sales opportunities in respect of resulting products.

Both companies have agreed to co-market and promote sales of any resulting products arising from the platform. The development of the flagship new materials platform will start as soon as the agreement is finalised in early 2023.

Chairman Lim Hooi Beng said the group is confident that the collaboration with QS will add value to its company in terms of its brand recognition, technology development and the marketing of its products.

“This collaboration provides an opportunity for the group to push forward the adoption of the super material – graphene. We share the common view that just as graphene has driven us to the brink of a materials revolution, quantum dot technology will redefine machine vision and disrupt the imaging and sensor market.

“We have taken proactive measures to look for collaborations with strategic partners with the same vision as us to market our products. As a result, demand for graphene is gradually picking up and we are confident that the finalisation of this agreement will accelerate our growth prospect,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Quantum Science Ltd CEO Dr Hao Pang remarked that both quantum dot and graphene materials have great potential synergies and offer unparalleled technical advantages for a wide range of applications that can only benefit its customers, end-users and stakeholders alike.