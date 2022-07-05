Great Wall Motor establishes Malaysian subsidiary

PETALING JAYA: Carmaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd has established a wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia Sdn Bhd, dedicated to carrying out marketing in the local market under the brand GWM (Great Wall Motor).

Great Wall Motor (Asean region) president Zhang Jiaming revealed that the Malaysian market will be developed according to the Asean new energy strategy to launch a variety of new energy power, and accelerate Malaysia to gradually advance the transition from energy efficient vehicles to hybrid electric vehicles or XEV.

Great Wall Motor Malaysia managing director Cui Anqi (pix) said the group will continue increasing investment in the Malaysian market by carrying out localised assembly through cooperation with Go Auto Group.

In terms of after-sales service, Great Wall Motor will also set up a spare parts centre in Malaysia that is accompanied by a technical service team as well as a customer service centre.

GWM’s Ora Good Cat also made its debut at today’s press conference. Looking ahead, Great Wall Motor will introduce its range of retro fashion cars, urban SUVs, off-road SUVs, pickups and more to meet the demands of the market while promoting the upgrade of automobile consumption.

“The organisation will recruit the abundant local professionals in Malaysia and dedicate itself to cultivating their talents, promoting economic development and enabling Malaysia and GWM to empower each other and develop in a symbiotic manner,” it said in a statement.

Great Wall Motor, the largest SUV and pickup manufacturer in China, has over 5,000 outlets all across China and owns more than 700 overseas sales networks. It has a total of six car brands namely Haval, Wey, Ora, Tank, Great Wall Pickup and Saloon to produce sedans, SUVs, pickups, and new energy vehicles.