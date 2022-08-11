Greatech proposes to acquire 60% of Ireland’s Kaon Automation

PETALING JAYA: Greatech Technology Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with vendors for the proposed acquisition of a 60% stake in Ireland’s Kaon Automation Ltd to grow Greatech’s business by widening its product and service offerings.

Customers of Greatech Technology and its subsidiaries are mainly multinational corporations that are manufacturers of solar panels, electric vehicles, medical devices, smart devices, computers and computer peripherals.

Kaon Automation is principally involved in the provision of automation solutions for leading manufacturing companies globally in the medical device, automotive, electronics and consumer goods sectors. In the life science industry, Kaon Automation specialises in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

“With the combined solid expertise from Kaon Automation and Greatech, this will leverage the strengths of the two companies both in the business aspect as well as in the internal cohesiveness environment. I trust that greater synergy for longer business sustainability will derive from this strong partnership,” Greatech executive director Datuk Tan Eng Kee said in a statement.

The Irish medical technology sector is recognised as being the top five global hubs and is reputable for world class expertise with research centres and initiatives.