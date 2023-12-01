Green Electricity Tariff programme continues this year

PETALING JAYA: The Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme, which was introduced in 2022, will be continued this year, with an increased quota of up to 6,600GWh at the current premium tariff rate of 3.7 sen/kWh.

GET is a strategic initiative by the government to provide green electricity generated from renewable sources to customers of Tenaga Nasional Bhd who intend to reduce their carbon footprint. The programme enables consumers with environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through the subscription of electricity generated from renewables.

A total of 1,994 consumers from the domestic, commercial and industry category were subscribers of this programme in 2022.

GET subscribers will be supplied with electricity generated from solar and hydro power plants that are in operation. They will receive a certificate that verifies their renewable energy (RE) source electricity supply through the Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates or mREC, which is registered with an international certification body.

Following the increase in RE generation capacity as well as encouraging demand from consumers, the GET quota offered for is higher than the 4,500GWh in 2022.

According to Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the ministry is fully committed in offering green electricity supply from RE sources to users, especially commercial companies and industry participants that would like to reduce their carbon footprint in an effort to ensure environmental sustainability.

“The GET programme provides an option for businesses, investors and organisations operating in Malaysia to fulfil their environmental, social and governance commitment through the utilisation of electricity from RE sources,” he said.