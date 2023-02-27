Green Equilibrium – Ban fireworks for all functions, use ‘drone shows’ instead

EARLY this month it was widely reported that sales of fireworks and firecrackers will be allowed and legalised to increase revenue to the country by hundreds of millions.

A few decades ago, fireworks and firecrackers were banned due to high incidents of bodily injury, loss of body parts like fingers, arms and legs as well as fire hazard that was a norm during festive seasons. However, these banned items were still being smuggled in to the country and set off during festive seasons to date.

The announcement was not taken lightly by a group of medical professionals who have seen children losing body parts like eyes and fingers as well as succumbing to permanent disabilities. Thus, a few medical organisations have objected to this move.

Many people set off fireworks and firecrackers that are illegally purchased in common areas and leave the debris flying around. Some of the air-lifted explosives end up in higher grounds of premises or cause damage to property. Moreover, the toxic fumes and loud explosive sounds are already a nuisance to the public.

Studies have shown that toxic fumes released by fireworks that are set off contain a cocktail of chemicals which include metal oxides like Lead (Plumbum), sulphur and nitrogen oxides (SOx and NOx), dioxin, furan and many other harmful substances.

Many countries in the world including China have banned fireworks and firecrackers due to the negative impacts. At the moment, due to the illegal status of fireworks and firecrackers, there is a limitation to their use during festive seasons.

Can we imagine the impact of legalising fireworks and firecrackers sales on public? The multifold jump in fireworks and firecrackers usage will increase the amount of toxic fumes on top of loud noises and debris.

There are two types of exposure to toxic chemicals. The first type is known as acute poisoning and it is exposure to toxic chemicals at high dosage for a short period of time. The second type is chronic poisoning where exposure to toxic chemicals is at lower dosage but for a longer period of time.

Toxic materials exposure via inhalation poses high health risks and these toxic fumes from fireworks and firecrackers will immediately pose health risks as it can become annual “acute poisoning” exposure. These fumes also will end up as non-point source pollution to the surrounding and water resources.

Some nations also face smog formation due to high content of toxic fumes released in a particular location. This does not only cause health risks but increases environmental pollution as well.

It is important that the government makes informed decision and takes responsibility for every decision made. When the world is facing serious threats from pollution, this decision will add more toxic cocktail to the environment and cause serious health impacts.

So, if the government goes ahead and implement this move, will it be responsible for the following?

> Permanent disabilities due to loss of body parts (finger, eye, etc.) caused by fireworks and/or firecrackers accident,

> Injury to people due to fireworks and/or firecrackers accident,

> Increase in noise pollution and other related health complication,

> Increase in debris and Particulate Matter 2.5 levels,

> Increase in toxic fumes release and subsequent localised pollution risk,

> Increase in possibility of “smog” formation,

> Potential non-point source pollution to water resources and food chain, and

> Increase in fire accidents as well as damage to property.

Awer feels that federal and state governments must ban fireworks at all functions and start using ‘drone shows’ to light up celebration that is less polluting and leading by example.

This article is contributed by Piarapakaran S, president of Awer, a non-government organisation involved in research and development in the fields of water, energy and environment.