PETALING JAYA: Green Packet Bhd today proposed a diversification of its principal activities to include cloud computing solutions business.

The cloud computing business will be a key strategic pillar of the company’s overall play in the digital and technology ecosystem. In response to the ever-changing technology trends globally, the group sees it as a vital move to diversify and venture on this opportunity in bringing new seamless and digital experiences through cloud computing, thus enabling the creation of a digital nation. By venturing into the cloud computing business, a new stream of revenue is formed for the group.

Cloud computing business refers to the delivery of on-demand computing services, from applications to storage and processing power. Cloud computing solution helps companies to optimise the business cost as they are able to have huge access to the cloud computing applications and storage from a cloud service provider, like Green Packet, which then eliminates the high cost and complexity of owning and maintaining the infrastructure.

Green Packet intends to focus on providing services, like infrastructure-as-a-service, that enable companies to build applications and have control over the fundamental building blocks of computing, platform-as-a-service which include the tools and software that are required to build applications, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) that allows companies to rent applications or software.

Back in 2017 when the group ventured into the digital services business that is made up of fintech and proptech under the Kiple brand ecosystem, Green Packet has been striving to get digital innovations into the hands of the masses. Hence, it is a natural development for the group to keep unlocking more services to its user base from multiple niche and underserved segments like schools, universities, merchants, commercial, residential, property developers, and retail malls.

According to Green Packet group managing director and CEO Puan Chan Cheong, Green Packet is already offering SaaS products on cloud such as KipleID Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC), KiplePay e-wallet, and KipleLive.

“It is a big advantage for Green Packet to diversify into cloud computing business as this gives us an upper hand to offer better and comprehensive solutions to our customers. With the integration of the end-to-end cloud computing services, business owners will get greater value and convenience when they adopt our products or engage our services.”

Puan is confident the group’s ventures into the cloud computing business will result in positive growth momentum.

“In the coming one to two years, the adoption of cloud computing will experience rapid growth across various industries especially with the convergence of next generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and internet-of-things.”