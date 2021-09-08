Green Packet, FETCi to run Malaysia’s first multi-lane free-flow tolling system proof of concept

PETALING JAYA: Green Packet Bhd and FETC International Co (FETCi) will run Malaysia’s first-ever multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system proof of concept (POC) on Malaysian highways.

The MLFF POC will be installed at Besraya KM5.5 (North Bound) and is scheduled for data collection for three months starting early 2022.

The MLFF POC is a critical process to achieve a congestion-free highway state through better traffic infrastructure, as stipulated in the Ministry of Works’ Malaysian Intelligent Transport System blueprint.

Green Packet will be providing the funding, local insights and expertise in fintech payments. FETCi is an RFID and free-flow tolling expert having implemented MLFF systems in other Asian countries and will provide the front-end equipment and expertise in MLFF implementation.

The data collected from the POC during the three-month period will be shared with relevant authorities and stakeholders, with the primary aim to prove and validate the feasibility of using MLFF. The data and insights are valuable for eventual rollout to Malaysian highways in line with the government’s roadmap for smoother traffic.

MLFF is an efficient and time-saving tolling system. It is envisioned to use a cloud tolling system with no toll lanes or gates and will be able to process far more vehicles per hour compared with existing toll systems. It will also be able to reduce fraud by getting rid of the gaps that the present solutions are not able to address and that are often exploited by many traffic users.