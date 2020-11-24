Greenfield Residence on track for early 2021 delivery

PETALING JAYA: In spite of the operational disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, homebuyers of Greenfield Residence will be able to receive the keys to their new home on schedule by early of 2021.

Greenfield Residence is a RM580 million GDV flagship development by multinational Malaysia-based property developer Cicet Asia Development Sdn Bhd (Cicet Asia).

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we are happy to announce that we are currently on track to deliver on time and as promised our first phase of the development. We look forward to welcoming our residents by early of 2021,” Cicet Asia Project Director Tan Swee Ee said.

“The disruptions brought about by the movement control order did impact our construction we were able to overcome these challenges, a reflection of our experience as well as our resolve to meet our deadlines.”

The overall progress of the projects is at 95% completion and is as scheduled to complete by the end of 2020.

Greenfield Residence is strategically located in Bandar Sunway. The award-winning development features 816 residential suites in three high-rise towers and 23 lifestyle retail shops as well as a 2-acre recreational garden with 34 facilities in six thematic themes.

Tower A is fully sold, while Tower B is 90% and Tower C, launched in 2019, has achieved a positive take-up rate.