Ground Team Red to deploy EV tractors for ground-handling operations

PETALING JAYA: Ground Team Red (GTR), the ground-handling joint venture between SATS Ltd and AirAsia, is taking a significant step towards sustainability and innovation by trialling two Hangcha Aviation Tractor Model QSD320-XD3-MAI electric vehicles that have been leased for ground-handling operations.

This transformative move underscores GTR’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, enhancing efficiency and embracing environmentally-friendly practices.

The two new EV tractors are being tested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA Terminal 2) as part of its long-term plans in reducing carbon emission by not being heavily dependent on the current fleet of diesel-powered tractors to run its operations, on top of optimising operational costs.

GTR CEO Musdalifa Abdullah said: “We are excited to introduce EVs to our operations at KLIA Terminal 2 following a successful trial run that began in August. This marks a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the aviation industry. Beyond our commitment to sustainability, today represents a strategic choice that we believe will yield significant operational savings for GTR. We anticipate that the energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs of EVs will not only reduce our environmental impact but also positively impact our bottom line.”

GTR conducted a comprehensive first phase trial run of EV tractors at KLIA Terminal 2 from August until mid-September with the T137-V3 Electric Baggage Tractor model. The successful implementation of the EV tractors during the trial period demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles for ground-handling services.

During the first trial, GTR noted that the EV tractors could power its ground-handling operations for seven hours on a single charge, and saved about 58% of overall operational cost. The company anticipates expanding the fleet of EVs if data gathered from the current usage demonstrates more positive outcomes.

GTR plans to deploy EVs across various aspects of its operations, including baggage handling, transport and maintenance services.