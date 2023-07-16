East Coast belt region to have new hospital - KMI Chukai

KEMAMAN: Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare or KMI) the healthcare arm of TDM Berhad held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new greenfield development specialist hospital, KMI Chukai Medical Centre (KMI Chukai) here today.

This is a significant milestone for KMI Healthcare in positioning itself to become the healthcare provider especially in the east coast belt region.

The ceremony was officiated by Menteri Besar of Terengganu Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar. Also present were the Terengganu State Secretary and chairman of TDM Tengku Seri Bijaya Raja Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil, TDM executive director Najman Kamaruddin, KMI Healthcare CEO Dr Rayney Azmi Ali, and Kemaman Municipal Council (MPK) chairman Ahmad Nazwawi Harun.

KMI Healthcare and MPK had earlier signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement concurrent with the event for the 5.4-acre land situated at Kampung Jaya, Mukim Chukai with the cost of RM14.1 million for the development of the private specialist hospital.

Ahmad Samsuri said, “The addition of another private specialist from a hospitals network such as KMI Healthcare will encourage more positive developments as well as increase the variety of health service options in the state.”

“This is also in line with the Terengganu State Government’s efforts to ensure the provision of high quality and adequate health services in the state. It is not only able to meet the demand and increase the choice of medical services, but also capable of making Terengganu a medical hub in the region,” he added

Upon completion in 2028, KMI Chukai Medical Centre will accommodate 50 beds and capable to be expanded to another 50 more beds. Medical disciplines and facilities that will be offered include General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatric, Anaesthesia, Radiology, 24-hours Emergency Services and Pharmacy.

Tengku Farok Hussin, meanwhile said, “Each purpose-built hospital by KMI will have only private rooms, a unique selling proposition of the Group that give advantages in privacy, prevent disease infection and also to provide comfort for patients and families.”

He added that it will also ensure that their second unique selling proposition, which is Hospital Mesra Ibadah, is implemented more effectively where privacy is highly emphasized.