Guan Eng warns of windfall tax if banks not flexible in lending

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has urged banks to be more flexible in terms of lending arrangements, amid complaints about access to lending among local investors.

"We want to ask the banks to be a bit more flexible in terms of lending arrangements because this is an issue whereby we get many complaints of the banks being very conservative. Banks last year recorded huge profits; some of them, their largest profits ever," said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

"In Malaysia we don't have windfall taxes for banks so I think it is time for you to start lending. Unless you prefer windfall taxes," he said at Invest Malaysia 2019 yesterday.

Lim said interest from foreign investors, especially Japan, has improved and investment figures are encouraging but he hopes that local investors will follow suit.

"We know there are certain issues they (local investors) are concerned about especially in terms of easier access to lending and also resolving the intake of foreign workers. Let me assure you that we are getting down to it, to make sure that these issues are overcomed and we hope that the investment among the local businessmen will pick up, in line with the increased confidence among foreign investors," he added.