Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field achieves first oil production

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) Gumusut-Kakap (GK) phase three deepwater development project, off the coast of Sabah, Malaysia, has achieved its first oil production on July 31, 2022.

Two new oil producer wells and two water injector wells were drilled. Once fully completed in Q1’23, the four wells will add around 25,000 barrels per day to GK’s existing production capacity.

Petronas senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “Whilst the shallow inboard areas continue to underpin the country’s production, the future lies in the deepwater plays which make up a quarter of our offshore acreages.”

Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd is the operator of the GK project, in partnership with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, ConocoPhilips Sabah Ltd, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd, and PT Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi.

Petronas, through MPM, manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship of upstream petroleum activities.