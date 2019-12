PETALING JAYA: Gunung Capital Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary GPB Corporation Sdn Bhd has been awarded a service contract worth up to RM44.23 million by the Ministry of Defence.

The service contract is for the provision of a school transportation (bus) service for the children of the armed forces personnale throughout Malaysia.

The tenure of the service contract awarded is from Jan 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2022 (three years), comprising of 33 months of school sessions.

The scope of services to be provided under the service contract, is to provide transportation to, and from the nominated schools, for the children of the armed forces personnel nationwide (pick-up and drop-off services). It is for school children residing within the armed forces quarters.

“The scope includes the provision of services for 77 armed forces camps over five zones. Gunung estimates that a total of 233 units of 44-seater buses, and 85 units of 25-seater buses will be required to fulfill its obligations under this service contract,“ the group said in a stock exchange filing today.

Included in the scope is the requirement for GPB to provide a mandatory training program under PROTÉGÉ to a total of 18 graduates during the duration of the contract.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings of Gunung group principally for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2020-2022.