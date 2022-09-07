Halal Corp, Matrade partner HYT to boost e-commerce export to China

KUALA LUMPUR: Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) today signed a MoU with HYT Cross Border Sdn Bhd to facilitate the export of Malaysian halal products to China.

HDC CEO Hairol Ariffein Sahari said the collaboration aims to pave the way for its halal integrated platform (HIP) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to perform cross border e-commerce export.

“We hope through today's MoU, there will be further increase in the amount of Malaysian halal products exported to China since it is the main export destination of our local halal products.

“China has overtaken Singapore as Malaysia’s largest export destination in 2021 with exports of RM4.6 billion and RM3.7 billion, respectively, followed by Japan, the US and Indonesia,“ he told media after the signing ceremony at the 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase today.

The MoU signatories were Hairol (representing HDC), HYT managing director Datuk Danny Tan, and Matrade CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, HYT CEO Kyle Keah said the collaboration will provide access to China's market via JD.com marketplace, adding that there is a growing demand for Malaysia's halal products in China.

“As China’s domestic market continues to grow with rising consumption, HIP members can use HYT services as a platform to give product exposure to Chinese consumers, thereby increasing export sales,“ he said.

Hence, HYT will provide end-to-end support including onboarding, demand generation, marketing, payment and fulfilment services for halal products entering China, Keah said. – Bernama