Handal embarks on cost cutting measures to weather challenges

PETALING JAYA: Handal Energy Bhd has initiated the implementation of a series of cost cutting measures to manage the challenges faced by the oil & gas industry from the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price volatility stemming from the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war.

The group acknowledged the year started rough as the outbreak resulted in systemic disruptions of businesses and economies from the ensuing lockdowns to contain the pandemic. While this was partly mitigated by economic stimulus introduced by various governments, the effects of the lockdowns have been unprecedented and wide-ranging.

Exacerbating the turmoil, the industry was heavily affected by a price war that broke out in March, which was compounded by reduced oil demand due to Covid-19 that led to a virtual collapse of oil prices.

Although there has been some recovery in oil prices, Handal anticipated the low oil price environment will remain in the short to medium term as it hinges on the global supply and demand dynamics.

This has severely affected the entire industry supply chain and it is expected to worsen as long as the depressed oil price remains.

The group revealed that most of its scheduled work commitments since early this year has been deferred and subsequently faced with requests from clients for contract renegotiations and commercial rates discount.

As a result, Handal expects revenues to be severely impacted in the next six to 12 months making it imperative to take decisive action.

WIth that, it has started the implementation of a cost optimisation programme involving 11 key operational areas including staff costs, travelling expenses and overheads.

The group stated that it aims to cut operating costs by 40%, in which staff costs represent the largest cost component.

Its top management will lead with a 25% salary cut, while the other levels will face a 15-25% salary reduction with the exception for employees earning less than RM2,000 a month.

Following the measure, Handal anticipated its monthly staff cost to be reduced by 21%, representing an aggregate reduction of approximately RM4.2 million in the next six months.

Its group managing director, Sunildeep Dhaliwal affirms that there is no doubt in the group’s capability to weather this challenging situation.

“Despite the slight recovery in oil prices and progress seen in controlling the pandemic situation in Malaysia, it still remains challenging and will affect projects trickling down from oil majors,” he said in a statement.

Sunildeep stated Handal will tread cautiously and continue to be vigilant in its planning and executions in this new normal.

“As part of the oil and gas supply chain in Malaysia, Handal will be ready to carry on once the projects that are on hold are reinstated.”