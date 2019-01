KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd has finally made its new CEO appointment after Datuk Zakaria Arshad stepped down last September following an internal probe into alleged wrongdoings involving several business transactions.

Former Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) director Datuk Haris Fadzillah was named as FGV CEO effective yesterday, according to the plantation giant’s filing with Bursa Malaysia.

This comes on the heel of the appointment of another ex-MRT Corp employee Datuk Mohd Hairul Abdul Hamid as FGV CFO on Jan 2.

FGV chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid also announced the appointments of Mazri Abdul Rahim and Christina Ooi Su Siang as chief human resource officer and chief procurement officer, respectively.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome the new members of FGV’s management team. They bring to the table, a range of expertise and experience, and the essential capabilities well-managed organisations look for in their leadership,” he said in a statement.

He added that diversity in its leadership is important to ensure the success of FGV.

“We were looking for the best and most qualified candidates who can serve FGV and its shareholders well.”

Haris was also a key member of the team that successfully completed MRT Corp’s phase 1, under budget and ahead of schedule.

Prior to MRT Corp, he worked in the plantation industry in various leadership roles, first with Golden Hope Plantations Bhd as head of strategy and business development, and subsequently with Sime Darby Plantation Bhd as head of its downstream operations.

“His years of experience in the plantation industry and his expertise in change management are crucial skillsets to drive FGV’s transformation plan and to deliver on aggressive targets that have been set by the board,” said Azhar.

Haris holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami, US with a double major in International Business Management and Management Information Systems.

He also has senior leadership certifications from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

To recap, Azhar served as an FGV interim CEO after Zakaria Arshad resigned in September. Less than a month later, former CFO Ahmad Tifli Datuk Mohd Talha also resigned to pursue other career opportunities.