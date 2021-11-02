Hartalega chalks up higher Q2 profit of RM914m

PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net profit spiked 67.7% to RM914.01 million for its second quarter (Q2) ended Sept 30, 2021 from RM544.96 million reported in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year on the back of higher sales revenue which was partially offset by the higher raw material cost.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM2.01 billion, a 49.4% improvement from RM1.35 billion reported previously.

For the six months ended Sept 30, 2021, the group’s net profit rocketed over fourfold to RM3.17 billion from RM764.68 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue for the period more than doubled to RM5.91 billion from RM2.27 billion reported previously.

From its financial performance, Hartalega has declared a first interim dividend of 35.2 sen per share to be paid on Dec 2, 2021.

In its filing to Bursa, the group said the average selling prices (ASP) for gloves have been declining from its peak in the first half of the year.

It attributed the tapering ASP to increasing supply from major glovemakers as well as moderating demand because of customers adjusting inventories in view of declining selling prices.

Going forward, Hartalega CEO Kuan Mun Leong stated the one-off “Cukai Makmur” unveiled in Budget 2022 last Friday could have a material impact on earnings in the second half of its current financial year.

“Nevertheless, for the long term, post-pandemic prospects remain positive driven by the structural step-up in demand stemming from heightened glove usage in emerging markets with low glove consumption per capita and rising hygiene awareness.

“To this end, the group continues to expand our capacity in line with market supply and demand dynamics via our Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex,” he said.