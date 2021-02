PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd will not be extending the joint venture with Yancheng Hartalega Trading Ltd Co and Danaraj Nadarajah, as the group is currently suing Danaraj for breach of fiduciary duty, among others.

In a Bursa filing, the group said the cessation of the joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s finances and operations.

The joint venture company was set up on April 28, 2011n Yancheng, China by Hartelega’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd which held 70% equity. Yancheng and Danaraj each hold 15% respectively.