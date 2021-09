PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd has projected the average selling price (ASP) of gloves to stabilise in the first quarter of next year, as prices have fallen about 30% since the first quarter of 2020.

Given the downtrend in prices, its CEO Kuan Mun Leong highlighted that buyers are holding off their purchases at the moment.

“Currently, buyers are exhausting their existing high-cost inventories and the recent economic reopening in the West has resulted in a surge of Covid-19 infections. With these factors, we believe that purchases should creep back up towards the end of the year,” he told the media during a virtual press conference following Hartalega’s AGM today.

Ultimately, the CEO believes the floor price for gloves will not be lower than the pre-pandemic levels due to changes in the cost structure which have seen a rise in compliance cost and higher raw material prices.

“For example, nitrile gloves’ raw material cost is still higher than pre-pandemic levels. So, the price should not be anything below US$35 per thousand pieces. Otherwise, this doesn’t make sense in terms of margins.”

In regard to the group’s operations, Kuan pointed out it is still abiding by the 60% workforce requirements outlined by the authorities which translates to an effective capacity of 70%.

Although the glovemaker has managed to vaccinate over 90% of its 9,000 strong workforce, it found the fortnightly testing of its entire workforce to be disruptive to its operations and difficult to execute.

“We are still talking to the government if there is a better way to do this. Especially, taking note of the government’s preparation for Covid-19 to go into an endemic phase. What we’re looking for is a policy that is consistent with the corporate’s needs as well.”

During the full movement control order (FMCO) in June this year, Hartalega along with other domestic gloves manufacturers were not allowed to operate as the sector was not recognised as an essential service under the personal protection equipment producers.

Kuan elaborated that this has translated to an effective capacity loss of 5% to its total annual capacity, which led buyers to shift their purchases to other countries, namely Thailand and China.

With regard to competition, he pointed out the intensifying competition from Chinese producers which aimed to increase their production capacity up to 136 billion pieces between 2019 and 2022. In 2021, Chinese glovemakers share of the global supply is estimated to come in at about 16% while Malaysian manufacturers account for roughly 67%.

Going into next year, the group expects China to increase production capacity by 7% based on the country’s expansion plans.

However, Kuan opined that the expansion might not materialise due to downtrend in ASPs as well as supply chain delays from Covid-19 and these factors could also derail Malaysian manufacturers expansion plans as well.

While Malaysia’s position as the world’s top glove manufacturer is not under any immediate threat, he outlined the need for a conducive operating environment for the sector to retain its lead.

“We need the government’s support, and we need to have clarity on foreign labour policy as the pandemic has caused certain disruption in our operations.”