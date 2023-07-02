Hartalega posts nine-month after-tax profit of RM89.2m

PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd recorded a profit after tax of RM89.2 million for the nine-month period ended Dec 31, 2022. Profit before tax stood at RM140.7 million while revenue came in at RM1.9 billion.

For the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the group recorded a loss after tax of RM31.1 million, while revenue stood at RM461.8 million. This was a result of the significant moderation of average selling price (ASP) and lower sales volume, along with higher energy and labour costs. Additionally, competition continued to intensify in the glove sector, with softer sales demand owing to excess glove inventories and stock adjustment in the supply chain, further affecting the Group’s performance.

Hartalega CEO Kuan Mun Leong said, “Market conditions indeed remain tough as the glove sector continues to be impacted by the current softened ASP due to the ongoing global oversupply situation.

“This is compounded by increased energy costs for both natural gas and electricity tariffs, as well as implementation of the new minimum wage policy, resulting in increased pressure on operating margins for glove manufacturers.”

In view of the challenging landscape, he added, Hartalega has taken proactive measures to ensure prudent cost management, enhance operational efficiencies, and optimise productivity through automation initiatives.

“We will continue to align our Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex 1.5 expansion plan with the current market supply and demand dynamics,” he said, adding that beyond this, the group is focused on taking a long-term view and is optimistic on prospects for the sector over the long run.

“Once market dynamics reach an equilibrium, post-pandemic growth in global demand is expected on the back of increased glove usage, particularly in emerging markets with a low glove consumption base, as well as improved hygiene and health awareness among healthcare practitioners,” said Kuan.

With this in view, he added, Hartalega will continue to reinforce its foundation to be well prepared to cater to these prospects.

Alongside this, he said, the group will progressively enhance its sustainability and social compliance practices as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, as it strives to consistently raise the bar for ESG practices within the glove manufacturing industry.