PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd posted a net profit of RM121.27 million for its third quarter ended Dec 31, a 1.3% increase over RM119.76 million seen in the previous corresponding quarter, due to higher sales volume.

The increase in sales also saw the group’s revenue go up 10.1% to RM796.56 million, from RM723.39 million at the same time last year.

The glove maker has proposed to declare an interim dividend of 1.8 sen per share.

Meanwhile, for the nine-month period, the group registered a 12.5% decline in net profit to RM319.2 million, from RM364.84 million, while revenue rose marginally to RM2.15 billion from RM2.14 billion previously.

In a Bursa filing, Hartalega said the lower reported profit was mainly due to lower average selling price and higher natural gas and R&D expenses.

A second single tier dividend of 1.8 sen per share was declared for FY20 ending March 31.

Looking ahead, the group said it remains optimistic of the longer term prospects underpinned by growing demand for rubber gloves and ongoing Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex expansion.

The first line of Plant 6 was commissioned in January with remaining production lines to come on stream progressively to cater for the rising demand.

“Plant 6 will have an annual installed capacity of 4.7 billion pieces once completed. Plant 7 is also in the expansion pipeline catering to small orders, focusing more on specialty products and will have an annual installed capacity of 3.4 billion pieces,” it said.

With the progressive commissioning of Plant 6 and 7, Hartalega’s annual installed capacity is expected to increase from the current 36.6 billion to 44.7 billion pieces by FY2022.

Despite the pickup in demand, Hartalega said the business environment continues to remain challenging, with rising operating costs.

“In line with this, Hartalega will continue to embark on cost optimisation to mitigate potential margin pressure.

“In addition, Hartalega will also intensify investment into Industry 4.0 technologies to develop automation solutions, IoT technology & AI solutions in order to reduce dependency on manual labour and enhance operation effectiveness,” it said.