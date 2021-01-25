Hartalega’s earnings for third quarter up eightfold from a year ago

PETALING JAYA: Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 jumped over eightfold to RM1 billion from RM121.27 million a year ago, mainly due to the higher sales revenue attributable to the higher sales volume and higher average selling price, as well as lower energy and upkeep expenses.

The group achieved revenue of RM2.13 billion, an increase of 167.4% from RM796.55 million in the corresponding quarter in the preceding year.

For the nine month period, its net profit went up over five times to RM1.77 billion from RM319.2 million a year ago.

The group achieve higher revenue of RM4.4 billion, an increase of 104.8% from RM2.15 billion in the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Today, the board declared a second interim single tier dividend of 9.65 sen per share in respect of the financial year ending March 31, 2021 and payable on Feb 26, 2021. The entitlement date has been fixed on Feb 10, 2021.

CEO Kuan Mun Leong said the demand for medical supplies, such as gloves, is not abating given that the world is still facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, he said, a strong uptick in glove usage particularly in emerging markets as a result of heightened hygiene awareness. In light of these circumstances, it expects demand to continue to outstrip supply for the next few years.

“As we expect demand to continue unabated for the next few years, we are committed to our expansion plans for our Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex (NGC). All 12 production lines in Plant 6 of NGC have been fully commissioned while four out of 10 lines in Plant 7 have come on stream. With the progressive commissioning of Plant 7, our annual installed capacity is expected to increase to 44 billion pieces by FY2022.

“Additionally, we entered into two sales and purchase agreements for the acquisition of two pieces of land located in Sepang and Banting, measuring 60 acres and 95 acres respectively. These land acquisitions are in line with our efforts to progressively expand our annual installed capacity to 95 billion pieces by 2027. We are confident that prospects remain strong given the structural step up globally for gloves, specifically nitrile gloves,” said Kuan.