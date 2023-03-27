Have passion in what you do – career or business

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story column, Analytical Scientific Sdn Bhd managing director Christy Goh (pic) tells SunBiz about the key to success in entrepreneurship.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I would say that my study as well as working/research experience abroad has made me the person I am today. The work culture in the US is more results-oriented as well as interactive. Furthermore, having grown up in a family with a family-run business, has cultivated my entrepreneurship from young.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

We see more interest in life science studies especially post pandemic Covid-19. However, recruiting talents in the scientific field would be more challenging because we treasure potential talents who have more hands-on skill in research and laboratory work, part from the typical academic credential. Most importantly, talents with good integrity, self-motivation and results oriented.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Covid-19 has taught us quite a few things – technology and science have never been more important and certainly brought a swift in society – behaviour and economy. With the evolve of life sciences, it’s expected to see more investment from biotech-minded venture capitalists into biotech, pharmaceutical and clinical research.

Having technical background and scientific experience, it would be exciting to see more funding into the field of biotech, healthcare and clinical research/testing. Although medical device and scientific products in clinical testing/research as well as the pharmaceutical industry are my forever love, I do plan to venture into other sectors.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

One must have passion in the work that they like or the business that they are planning to venture into. It would be handy to start up with what you know and comfortable with rather than venture into a new business sector. The key to success in entrepreneurship is to start something that you are familiar with and passionate about.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I think mentorship in the early part of my career started when I was a chemist in a pharmaceutical firm. It has certainly provided me the direction and the guidance on my career path.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I would like to take advantage of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to explore and venture into a new business.

Best piece of advice you ever got on your career.

My ex-boss once told me “It would take 3-5 years real job experience to be considered in the field”. I take it seriously and truly that helps.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore – his persistency, consistency and huge passion to run Singapore and turn it into one of the superpowers of the world.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced ? And what did you learn from it?

Biggest challenge being a businesswoman is to achieve a balance between business and family. It’s important to take care of both and to make sure the equation is fairly equal in order to achieve long-term sustainability. My advice is never give up your career, where there’s a will there’s a way.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Jimmy Choo. Proud to be Malaysian whenever I see this luxury brand overseas.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

> Technical skills with good education

> Persistency & consistency

> Risk-taker/problem-solver