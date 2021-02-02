Hedge fund body voices concern, says retail investor trading frenzy distorted markets

LONDON: Wall Street's retail trading frenzy has distorted markets, global hedge funds industry body AIMA said on Monday, adding it was concerned that lawmakers were encouraging such moves.

Retail investors gathering in social media chatrooms like Reddit have been driving up the price of stocks like GameStop shorted by hedge funds, with the focus shifting to other parts of the market on Monday, such as silver.

"What is dangerous, amid this trading frenzy, is that retail investors have been chasing prices so far above any sane valuation and that many will end up nursing losses," AIMA CEO Jack Inglis said in a letter to members, who manage US$2 trillion (RM8.09 trillion)

"The role of some supposedly responsible lawmakers, who have been cheering these events from the side-lines, with a knee-jerk reaction against short selling, is concerning to say the least."

US Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said last week that people felt "everyday people" were finally able to "get back" at those who had all the marbles on Wall Street and forced once hedge fund into an existential crisis.

Inglis said finger wagging at hedge funds was not new and short-selling is tightly regulated, requiring positions to be published, allowing others to trade against them.

Some hedge funds have chalked up losses and AIMA said it will help with regulatory investigations.

"Those exposed will have taken it on the chin and will have executed steps to contain losses for their clients, whose savings they manage," Inglis said, adding:

"To those commentators who have been clapping with glee at the misfortune of those hedge funds ... what we have witnessed in the past week is a game that has led to a gross distortion in both efficient market functioning and true price determination."

Meanwhile, the number of GameStop shares that were shorted fell by over half in a week as short sellers covered their bets, analytics firm S3 Partners said on Monday, although the video game retailer remained a highly shorted stock.

GameStop had 27.13 million shares shorted, down 35 million over the prior week, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

Still, GameStop short interest stood at US$8.82 billion as of Friday, making it the sixth-biggest short by value, according to S3.

GameStop shares soared 400% last week alone as the stock became a prime focus of a battle between small traders and big institutions betting against the stock.

As of early Monday trading, short sellers had mark-to-market losses of US$13.38 billion in GameStop so far this year, according to S3 Partners, although those losses were mitigated somewhat as the stock was down early in the session.

"Fundamental and momentum shorts have incurred very large mark-to-market losses and they have been squeezed out of their positions," Dusaniwsky said. "We saw over the last couple of days some serious short covering in the name."

In another development, silver stretched its rally to a third session on Monday, jumping as much as 11.2% to a near eight-year high as retail investors continued to focus on the metal in a GameStop-style retail euphoria.

Spot silver jumped 8.4% to US$29.27 an ounce by 1533 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since February 2013 at US$30.03.

Paving the way for a 19% surge in prices since Thursday, posts began circulating on Reddit appealing small investors to buy silver mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.

"This social media speculation is at the early stage for silver and there is uncertainty about how much more momentum we can have," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that due to positive fundamentals, the addition of new investors will be a longer term positive for silver.

"In the end, what's going to be likely is that the silver bubble will pop and you'll have these newly found precious metals traders that will have actual physical coins."

Data from iShares Silver Trust ETF, the largest silver-backed ETF, showed its silver holdings jumped by a record 37 million shares from Thursday to Friday alone, each representing an ounce of silver.

Silver prices could surge to the record-high that was touched in 2011, said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, adding paper demand could trickle into the physical market as well.

Spot gold jumped 1% to US$1,864.47 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.1% to US$1,869.70.

Experts caution that gold's relatively subdued performance suggests silver's rally may not last long. An ounce of gold currently buys 63.6 ounces of silver, compared with 73.3 ounces on Jan 25.

Platinum gained 4.4% to US$1,119.96 and palladium rose 0.6% to US$2,239.78. – AFP, Reuters