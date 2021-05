PETALING JAYA: The stricter rules and tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the updated movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) will likely increase the risk of earnings disappointment as manufacturing companies’ productivity could be reduced due to the enhanced work-from-home requirement and lower footfalls at retail outlets attributable to shorter operating hours and time limit for shoppers, said CGS-CIMB.

However, it noted that the severity of the earnings impact will largely depend on how long the tighter MCO 3.0 SOPs last.

“Anyhow, we expect this news to dampen near-term sentiment and will be negative for recovery play stocks (banks, automotive, property, construction and tourism-related plays) on concerns of earnings risks in the near term, prompting investors to switch to defensive names (utilities, telcos, glove makers and plantations) until Covid-19 cases subside or there is a significant pick-up in vaccination rate,” said the research house today.

With that it maintained its FBM KLCI target of 1,699 points and its top three stock picks Inari Amertron Bhd, Public Bank Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research has maintained its Malaysian gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast range of 6.0-6.5% for 2021 and 5.0-5.5% for 2022.

“Our initial forecast already took into account the implementation of a nationwide MCO 3.0 whilst remaining cautious regarding the rising number of local Covid-19 cases,” it said in a report.

The research house still expects second-half 2021 growth to be higher at 6.4% (first half: 6.2%) supported by Malaysia’s ongoing vaccination drive, targeted policy support from the government, and a boost in exports growth amid higher crude oil prices and strong external demand for Covid-19-related items and semiconductors.

It elaborated that the tighter SOPs will likely push its forecast to the lower end of the range; however, by avoiding full closure of economic sectors, the current recovery momentum should be sustained.

Similarly, TA Securities forecast 2021’s full-year GDP growth to come in at 5.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with a 5.6% contraction reported for the previous year, assuming Q3’21 and Q4’21 real GDP increases 4.0% and 5.4% y-o-y, respectively. It pointed out the projection is in line with the Finance Ministry’s updated preliminary GDP growth forecast range of 5.0% to 6.5%.

Nonetheless, the research house warned that downside risks remain particularly, the possibility of further MCO extension beyond June 7, 2021 as well as slow progress in external demand.

“Should the MCO 3.0 be extended by another 14 days or by end-June 2021, we predict a greater adverse impact to the second quarter GDP, probably expanding by only 11.6% and 9.8% y-o-y respectively,” it said.

With MCO 3.0, which started on May 3 for some states, TA Securities assumes a potential loss of RM600 million a day, higher than the Finance Ministry’s estimates of RM300-400 million, which could drag the economy lower in Q2’21, with real GDP growth at 14.5% y-o-y compared to a previous forecast of 14.9% y-o-y.

“Nonetheless, the rebound in the second quarter would still be much stronger than the slight contraction of -0.5% y-o-y in Q1’21 as a result of low base factor following 17.2% y-o-y drop in the second quarter last year.”

Despite the unfavourable pandemic development in the country, TA Securities predicted no more stimulus plans in the near term. However, the question over Malaysia’s remaining fiscal space before the need to raise the statutory debt ceiling remains.

It calculated the 1.5% of GDP gap between 58.5% and the 60% statutory debt ceiling works out to be roughly RM22.8 billion based on a simple back of the envelope calculation by using Bank Negara Malaysia’s figure that Malaysia’s nominal GDP of RM1.39 trillion for 2020 and RM1.53 trillion for 2021.

“Should such a situation be warranted, we expect participation from the private sector.”