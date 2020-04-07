Heineken confirms govt’s approval overturn

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that the government approval it received in early April to resume limited operations has been cancelled with immediate effect.

In a Bursa filing, the group said it will continue to suspend operations of the Sungei Way brewery.

“We will also continue to engage the government on this matter whilst ensuring we mitigate the impact to our business,” it said.

As with other non-essential services, Heineken was previously not allowed to operate during phase 1 of the MCO from March 18 to March 31.

However under Phase 2 from April 1 to April 14, a federal gazette signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba underlined 10 essential services, which included food, water, energy, communications and internet, banking and finance, e-commerce, and logistics confined to the provision of essential services.

In a statement on April 5, Heineken had said it received approval from the government for the company to resume limited operations with a minimal number of essential workers during the movement control order.

It said only very essential staff (less than 10% of its workforce) will be involved in ensuring continuous and uninterrupted supply of its products in the market. All other non-essential workers will continue to operate from home.

However, this announcement was met with backlash, and led to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa tweeting out that Heineken’s permission to operate had been revoked.