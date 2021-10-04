Heineken Malaysia joins 30% Club

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd has joined the 30% Club Malaysia, a local chapter of the global business-led campaign focused on building an ecosystem of businesses to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with a focus on gender balance on boards and C-suites.

Joining the 30% Club further underlines Heineken Malaysia’s efforts in promoting inclusion and diversity within the group as part of its 2030 Brew a Better World (BaBW) sustainability commitment.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said: “We recognise that diversity and inclusion are important drivers of performance, and everyone should have equal opportunity to contribute to our business success. We maintain a healthy gender balance on the board and in management positions to foster effective leadership within the company.”

About 43% of Heineken Malaysia’s board of directors are women, exceeding the government’s target of having at least 30% women on the boards of public listed companies. The brewer is also ranked number two out of 312 Bursa listed companies in the Board Diversity Index 2021 and has a 50:50 male to female ratio in the middle to senior management positions.

As part of the company’s global 2030 BaBW sustainability strategy, Heineken will have a continued focus on inclusion and diversity. In addition to the gender balance, the brewer’s commitment is to have 65% of country leadership teams in each region to comprise regional nationals by 2023. The target is part of the group’s effort in enhancing cultural diversity and local leadership representation.

Concurrently, Heineken also has a target to have 100% of people managers trained in inclusive leadership by 2023 building on the thousands who have already received training to-date.