Heineken net profit, revenue improve in Q1

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased 54% to RM113.38 million compared with RM73.53 million in the same quarter last year, driven by revenue growth as well as effective cost management.

The group’s revenue grew 27% to RM698.33 million from RM547.74 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021, mainly due to higher sales driven by easing of Covid-19 restrictions and effective commercial execution during Chinese New Year. Revenue margin growth initiatives implemented by the group such as price adjustments for certain products in the fourth quarter of 2021 and promotional spend optimisation have also contributed to the overall revenue growth in the quarter.

Heineken’s performance in Q1’22 improved against pre-pandemic levels as well, with revenue growing by 33% compared to RM525.1 million in Q1’19.

Heineken managing director Roland Bala said despite the challenging external environment, it delivered a commendable performance for the quarter.

“Our cost and value initiatives are bearing fruit, whilst we continued investing behind our brands with a consumer-first approach. We stepped up commercial activations during the quarter and delivered a successful Chinese New Year festive campaign. Effective commercial execution enabled top line growth whilst efficient investments helped deliver an improved bottom line,” added Roland.

Since April 1, 2022, Malaysia has transitioned to the endemic phase. With the gradual reopening of international borders and revival of international tourism, the hospitality and food and beverages sector is expected to further recover after two challenging years.

In addition, the National Security Council’s negative list which prohibited certain businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic will be abolished and all industries including entertainment outlets are allowed to operate from Sunday onwards. This is expected to further accelerate business recovery.

“We are mindful of the volatile and uncertain situation externally and have learned to be agile and highly adaptable to change. Whilst we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in the external environment, we remain focused on our EverGreen strategy, which is our multi-year strategy allowing us to adapt to a fast-changing world and grow stronger, by adapting to the new external dynamics, ensuring the safety of our people, keeping a tight rein on costs and accelerating our business recovery to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.”

The group anticipates continued pressure from global supply chain disruptions and rising input cost given the price volatility of raw and packaging materials as well as take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact when necessary.

Heineken welcomes the stance taken by the government not to increase excise duties on beers in its Budget 2022, as any hike in excise rates will drive greater demand for illicit alcohol.