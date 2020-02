PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd is planning to contest the basis of the bill of demand it had received from Royal Customs of Malaysia for payment of excise duties.

In a Bursa filing, the group said on Feb 17, it had been notified of Customs’ decision regarding its bills of demand dated Aug 28, 2015.

The bill of demand for the payment of excise duties amounts to RM34.17 million for the period from Aug 28, 2012 to Oct 31, 2013, which Heineken is required to settle as soon as possible.

“Based on legal and tax advice, there are solid grounds for the company to object the basis of the bill of demand for the payment of excise duties. The company will continue to engage Customs to seek an amicable solution to resolve this matter soonest possible,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the bill of demands for sales tax amounting to RM14.77 million and the penalty amounting to RM7.39 million for the period of July 1, 2012 to Oct 31, 2013 had been cancelled with effect from Jan 15, 2020.