Heineken to hike prices by up to 5% from April 1

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd has clarified that the price adjustment effective April 1, 2019 to its portfolio is between 0% to 5% and not up to 12%.

“The 12% increase was originally intended for a particular stock keeping unit of the non-alcoholic Malta, taking into account the government’s new sugar tax on beverages. Nevertheless, as the government recently postponed the implementation of this new tax to July 1, 2019, the price adjustment of Malta from April 1, 2019 will be in line with other products in our portfolio, which is between 0% to 5%,“ the group said in a statement today.

It was reported that the prices of beer are about to be raised by between 3% and 12% with effect from April 1, 2019, with the country’s two leading brewers blaming it on rising costs.