KUALA LUMPUR: HeiTech Padu Bhd has accepted the Letter of Award for the maintenance and technical support services for hardware and software of mainframe systems for the Road Transport Department (JPJ) worth RM126 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the contract was for a period of 29 months commencing from May 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2022.

“The contract is expected to have positive effects on future earnings and earnings per share of HeiTech,“ the company said. -Bernama