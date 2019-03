PETALING JAYA: HeiTech Padu Bhd has been awarded a RM23.33 million contract for the development and integration of Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) scheme management application system.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said it has accepted the letter of award issued by Socso for the 38-month contract which commences on March 13, 2019 till May 12, 2022.

The contract is expected to have positive impact on the future earnings and earnings per share of the group but will not have material impact on the dividend policy, share capital and substantial shareholdings of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.