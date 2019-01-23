Heitech Padu down 8 sen this morning

PETALING JAYA : Heitech Padu Bhd fell as much as 8.46% or 8 sen to 86.5sen this morning, after hitting a high of 97 sen on news of a RM33.18 million contract win from the Health Ministry(MOH).

At 11.09 am, the stock was trading at 87.5 sen with 1.94 million shares done.

The group told the stock exchange yesterday that the contract was in relation to the supply, transmit, install, configure, test and commission the Critical Care Information System (CCIS) in intensive care unit of 11 hospitals.

Heitech Padu had duly accepted the letter of award dated Jan 9 for the provision of the CCIS system in the 11 hospitals under the MOH.

The contract is slated to go on for a period of 36 months from Feb, 1 2019 to Jan 31, 2022. It is expected to have positive effects on future earnings and earnings per share of HeiTech Padu.