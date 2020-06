PETALING JAYA: Heng Huat Resources Group Bhd has proposed two private placements, one of up to 10% of its existing issued shares and the other of up to 30% of its issued shares.

The indicative issue price of the shares is 34 sen each, representing an 8.06% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price of Heng Huat’s shares.

In its Bursa Malaysia filing, the group said that based on the indicative price, the proposed 10% placement is estimated to raise total proceeds of RM1.16 million, while the proposed 30% placement is estimated to raise a total of RM3.46 million, the bulk of which will be used to partly repay its overdraft facilities.

The decision for the proposed private placement comes after the group called off a rights issue, which was intended to raise RM59.43 million, of which up to RM40 million was to be used to repay the group’s bank borrowings.

The proposals will be able to address Heng Huat’s immediate cash flow requirements, particularly to raise funds for repayment of the group’s outstanding bank borrowings and for its additional working capital requirements.

“In addition, the proposals will further strengthen the capital base of the company and is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the group when the economic and financial benefits of the usage of proceeds are realised,” it said.

The board expects the proposed 10% placement and proposed 30% placement to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.