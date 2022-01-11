Hextar Healthcare completes acquisition of test kit maker Reszon Diagnostics

KUALA LUMPUR: Hextar Healthcare Bhd (HHB) (formerly known as Rubberex Corp (M) Bhd) in a filing Bursa Malaysia on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn Bhd (RDI).

According to HHB’s executive director Goh Hsu-Ming, “Our acquisition of RDI and

venture into the healthcare sector is timely as we enter endemicity, here in Malaysia and globally. Amidst higher health and safety awareness, personal protective equipment gears remain at the forefront of protection and defence.”

By expanding its product offerings to include medical devices and test kits for various diseases, Goh reiterated that diversifying into healthcare is, “in line with HHB’s overall growth strategy of embarking on incomegenerating businesses that are complementary to the Group and sustainable for the long term.”

Earlier, HHB also saw the emergence of new substantial shareholder, Revongen Corp Sdn Bhd, with a 16.2% stake in the company via the allotment of 176.6 million new shares as part of the acquisition settlement of RDI. Director and founder of RDI, Law Eng Lim, is enthusiastic on the prospects of the healthcare industry.

He shares that the acquisition of RDI by HHB “is synergistic as we strengthen the group’s position in the broader healthcare business. Coming out of the pandemic, demand for such products and services by the health-conscious population is expected to drive the market higher.”

HHB’s largest shareholder Datuk Eddie Ong Choo Meng remains fully supportive of this

venture and believes that the investment will contribute progressively to the future growth of HHB. “The prospects under healthcare are positive and we are committed to this business for the long term,” he added.