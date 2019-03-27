Hiap Teck registers RM5.4m loss in Q2

PETALING JAYA: Hiap Teck Venture Bhd reported a net loss of RM5.4 million in the second quarter ended Jan 31 compared with a net profit of RM30.55 million a year ago.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the losses were due to the share of loss of joint venture (JV) entity of RM10.57 million compared with the share of profit of JV entity of RM18.59 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 16.79% to RM251.7 million from RM302.48 million a year ago due to lower sales from the trading and manufacturing segments, caused by lower demand and weakening steel prices.

The trading division reported a 16% drop in revenue to RM117.38 million from RM139.14 million a year ago while the manufacturing division reported a 13% decline in revenue to RM146.5 million from RM168.3 million a year ago.

This led to a lower profit from operations of RM13.09 million for the quarter, compared with RM21.24 million recorded a year ago.

For six months ended Jan 31, Hiap Teck’s net profit plunged 89.45% to RM4.92 million from RM46.59 million a year ago while revenue for the period rose 3.40% to RM580.05 million from RM560.97 million a year ago.

Moving forward, the group expects the operating environment of the local steel industry to remain challenging due to the sluggish property market, limited positive developments in the construction and infrastructure sectors as a result of the ongoing review and renegotiations of mega projects by the government.

In addition, the soft domestic steel demand is also affected by global market conditions triggered by rising trade tensions between the US and China, volatility of currency and prices of all steel products.

“However, the group remains optimistic that the domestic steel demand could see an increase in the second half of 2019 as we are expecting the government to conclude the review and renegotiations of the contracts and roll out few high impact infrastructure projects soon,” it said.