Hibiscus Petroleum: No board approvals sought so far for SPAC listing submission

KUALA LUMPUR: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd has clarified that no board approvals have been sought to make any submission to any stock exchange for the listing of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The oil and gas exploration and production firm also said it has not mandated or appointed any advisor or investment bank to make any submission for such a listing.

“In accordance with the company’s rigorous diligence standards, the board and management shall only recommend any such exercise if deemed to be in the best interests of its shareholders,” Hibiscus said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company was clarifying a Bloomberg report titled “Malaysia’s Hibiscus Explores Singapore SPAC Listing” published on Wednesday.

In the stock exchange filing, Hibiscus said in the event that it does elect to undertake any material corporate exercise, all internal approvals would be obtained prior to the appropriate disclosure being released.

“The company continuously explores innovative ideas and multiple strategic options that would enhance shareholder value,” it said. - BERNAMA