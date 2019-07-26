Hibiscus Petroleum secure exploration permit option in Australia

PETALING JAYA: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd has been awarded an exploration permit option by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA), via its Australian Stock Exchange-listed associate company 3D Oil Ltd.

According to its filing with the stock exchange, the 1,006 km2 VIC/P74 permit is located on the southern side of the Gippsland Basin, adjacent to Kingfish oilfield, the largest oilfield ever discovered in Australia which has produced over one billion barrels of oil to date.

“Under the terms of a pre-bid agreement, the company has 30 days to elect to enter into a Joint Venture with 3D Oil for up to a 50% non-operated interest in VIC/P74 on a ground floor basis,” it said.

In addition, Hibiscus Petroleum’s wholly-owned subsidiary Oceania Hibiscus Sdn Bhd holds 11.7% equity interest in 3D Oil.

Apart from the VIC/P74 permit, the associate company also holds interests in three other offshore permits, VIC/P57 which also located in the Gippsland Basin (24.9%), T/49P in the Otway Basin (100%) adjacent to the Thylacine Gas Field and WA527P in the Bedout sub-basin (100%) adjacent to the recent significant oil discovery at Dorado.

Meanwhile, Hibiscus Petroleum holds 75.1% direct interest in VIC/P57 and 100% interest in VIC/L31, both also located in the Gippsland Basin, Australia.