Hibiscus Petroleum to raise up to RM2 billion to acquire oil & gas assets

PETALING JAYA: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd aims to raise up to RM2 billion from a proposed private placement of convertible redeemable preference shares (CRPS) to acquire oil and gas assets.

According to its Bursa filing, the exercise entails the issuance of up to 2 billion CRPS at an issue price of RM1 per share and will be placed out to Malaysian and foreign investors that fits into the schedule 6 and 7 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, to be identified at a later date by way of book-building.

The proposed CRPS placement, may be implemented in single or multiple tranches with the conversion price for the first tranche fixed at 66 sen, representing a premium of about 10% over the 5-day volume weighted average market price Hibiscus’ shares up to Sept 8, 2020.

Hibiscus managing director Kenneth Pereira said the quantum of new capital that the group is attempting to raise is more than double its current market capitalisation and is nearly three times the aggregate amount raised through equity instruments since its inception.

“We are excited by the opportunities that we see on the horizon and we are determined to be prepared to address them from an equity and debt perspective,” he added in a statement.

The group elaborated that the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down mergers and acquisitions activity globally in the first half of 2020. Subsequently, the ramp up of global economic activity has improved the outlook of the oil and gas sector, so in tandem with the improvement, Hibiscus has accelerated its asset acquisition plans.

The group stated that it will prioritise assets with strong production potential coupled with cost optimisation opportunities and remains committed to growing its business in its areas of geographic focus, particularly Southeast Asia.

It also said the acquisition will need to meet specific qualifying criteria endorsed by an independent expert, which include, amongst others, having a payback period of less than or equivalent to five years and an internal rate of return of more than or equivalent to 12%.

“The group views the proposed private placement of CRPS as the most appropriate mechanism for the raising of funds upfront so as to optimise the chances of acquiring attractive assets in a timely manner, particularly those assets sold via bidding rounds with tight timelines for completion.

“Such acquisitions, if they materialise, would likely contribute positively to its earnings potential in the near future,” it said.

With the exercise, it revealed that the net proceeds from the placement will be maintained in an Islamic trust account of a licensed bank and managed by an independent custodian.

The group has appointed CIMB Investment Bank and Hong Leong Investment Bank as its joint principal advisers, while Affin Hwang Investment Bank will join Hong Leong and CIMB as joint bookrunners to procure prospective placees for the CRPS.

The exercise is subject to various regulatory and shareholders’ approvals being obtained and an extraordinary general meeting will be convened for this purpose.