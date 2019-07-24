Hibiscus reaches first oil in North Sabah PSC

PETALING JAYA: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd has achieved the first oil in the North Sabah enhanced oil recovery production sharing contract (PSC).

The group told Bursa Malaysia that it had drilled and completed the SJ‐105A well, the first of three infill wells being drilled as part of the St Joseph infill drilling project.

“The SJ‐105A wellbore was drilled as a horizontal well consisting of approximately 2,400ft of horizontal section which encountered approximately 1,000 feet of oil in the targeted reservoirs of the St Joseph oil field.”

“The SJ‐105A well was subsequently brought online and achieved a stabilised production flowrate of slightly above 1,000 barrels of oil per day, with 0% watercut, exceeding expectations.”

SEA Hibiscus had received the approval from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for the St Joseph infill drilling project field development plan on Dec 21, 2018.

The St Joseph infill drilling project is a production enhancement project which, together with the South Furious 30 infill drilling project and SF30 early water injection project, is part of a seven‐well campaign being executed under the North Sabah PSC in 2019.