Hibiscus to start drilling of Anasuria side-track well in H1

PETALING JAYA: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd’s jointly-controlled operating company, Anasuria Operating Company Ltd (AOC), is on track to execute the Guillemot A GUA-P1 side-track well at the Anasuria Cluster concession in the first half of 2019.

The GUA-P1 side-track well is a planned production enhancement project targeted to unlock about 1.7 million barrels of oil from its current net 2P (proven and probable) oil reserves, and is an opportunity to re-enter the existing GUA-P1 wellbore and potentially drain additional volumes of hydrocarbons.

The group said in a statement today that AOC signed a rig sharing agreement on Feb 28 with Ping Petroleum UK Ltd, whereby AOC will assume the services of the Stena Spey semi-submersible offshore drilling unit for a minimum of 45 days to drill the GUA-P1 side-track well.

The Stena Spey drilling rig is owned and operated by Stena Spey Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Stena Drilling Ltd.

It was chosen based on the certainty of the rig’s delivery schedule, strong track record in the UK North Sea, crew competence and good health, safety and environment record.

“The GUA-P1 side-track project follows the successful drilling of the GUA-P2 side-track project which was completed in the third quarter of 2018 and has since contributed to enhanced production in the Anasuria Cluster,” said Hibiscus Petroleum managing director Dr Kenneth Pereira.

“The GUA-P1 side-track project will be funded from internally generated funds and is part of a series of production enhancement projects which are targeted to increase net production to 5,000 barrels of oil per day by FY2020. We are working closely with our partners and service providers to safely deliver the successful execution of the GUA-P1 side-track project,” he added.

As AOC’s appointed well operator, Petrofac will be responsible for drilling the GUA-P1 side-track project and for all the existing wells in the Teal, Teal South and Guillemot A fields.