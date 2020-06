PETALING JAYA: The Johor Baru High Court has allowed all four applications filed by Country Garden Danga Bay Sdn Bhd (CGDB) to strike out lawsuits brought by purchasers of the Danga Bay development, which claimed misrepresentation and that the developer delivered units different from the design agreed in their sale and purchase agreements.

“The High Court’s decision in favour of CGDB decided that the allegations of fraud and/or fraudulently misrepresented to the purchasers and delivered units which are different from the design agreed in their sale and purchase agreements, disclose no reasonable cause of action against the developer; claims are frivolous and vexatious; and/or an abuse of process of the court,” CGDB said in a statement.

The High Court also awarded CGDB costs for succeeding in its four applications.

“As a responsible developer and city operator, CGDB strives to provide better services to the residents as well as surrounding communities. CGDB values and constantly welcomes feedback from purchasers to seek clarification or rectification as long as it meets the regulations set by the relevant authorities in the country in which it operates,” it said.