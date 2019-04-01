High-dividend play on dovish expectations

PETALING JAYA: The dovish tilt by major central banks as well as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) may continue, potentially stirring interest in high dividend yielders, according to HLIB Research.

“For equities, we expect high dividend yielding stocks to garner interest on back of dovish expectations. In this regard, we like selective real estate investment trusts (REITs) like IGB REIT and MRCB-Quill REIT, Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto), Taliworks Corp Bhd and Lii Hen Industries Bhd. For liquid large cap yield, we highlight Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) (6.4-6.6%),” it said in a note today.

Year-to-date, the 10-year Malaysian Government Securities yield has fallen 32bps to 3.75%.

HLIB Research said external uncertainties will persist into Q2 and as such, opined that BNM will continue with its dovish bias for the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting in May 6-7. It does not anticipate an overnight policy rate cut in 2019.

“Consequently, we reckon there could be a possible sequential weakening of the ringgit in Q2 and export plays could return; we like Top Glove Corp Bhd and Lii Hen (also a yield play).”

Following earnings changes, in particular the downgrade of the plantation sector to “underweight” from “neutral”, HLIB Research’s KLCI target is cut to 1,710 points from 1,750 points. It also projected KLCI earnings per share growth of 2.1% for 2019 and 4.5% for 2020.

This comes on back of lacklustre earnings outlook which is below the post global financial crisis compound annual growth rate of 6.2%.

It added that the lower gross domestic product projections by BNM reflects the challenges Malaysia faces as it walks a thin rope, balancing between growth and fiscal prudence against an uncertain external backdrop.

The research house’s top picks are Maybank, Top Glove, Sunway Bhd, IGB REIT, TIME dotCom Bhd, DRB-Hicom Bhd, BAuto, Taliworks, Frontken Corp Bhd and Lii Hen.