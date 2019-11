PETALING JAYA: Pentamaster Corp Bhd’s net profit rose 25.6% to RM21.48 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to RM17.11 million in corresponding quarter of the previous year on the back of higher profit margin as a result of improvements in operating efficiency.

Revenue for the period stood at RM124.63 million, a 15.1% increase from RM108.30 million previously.

For the cumulative nine-month period, Pentamaster’s net profit jumped 58.3% to RM60.59 million from RM38.28 million, with revenue rising 17.5% to RM364.13 million from RM309.98 million.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, it expects positive business momentum for the remainder of the year, driven by wider adoption of smart sensors, the prevalence of 3D sensing technology and its broadening exposure in the optical and optoelectronics segments.

In addition, Pentamaster sees its expansion in the factory automation solutions and increasing traction of Industry 4.0, along with its continuous diversification and expansion into new segments to further sustain the positive momentum.

It said the acquisition announcement of medical equipment provider TP Concept Sdn Bhd to be a clear indication of its proactive plan in broadening exposure in the growing medical device segment.