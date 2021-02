PETALING JAYA: Hup Seng Industries Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 fell 19.8% to RM9.93 million from RM12.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year, mainly due to the higher cost of certain raw materials.

Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter remained relatively flat at RM87.74 million against RM87.8 million previously.

Domestic sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew by 7% compared with the previous corresponding quarter from all trade channels. The export market, however, decreased by 16% notably from Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia and China.

The export market was also affected by the global shortage of shipping containers in Asia and congestion in several ports from November 2020 onwards into 2021, Hup Seng said.

For FY2020, its net profit improved 3.7% to RM40.38 million from RM38.93 million reported for FY2019.

Revenue for the year came at RM327.33 million, a 5.7% increase from RM309.54 million posted previously.

For the period, the group’s board has recommended an interim single-tier dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group noted although the restriction orders in fourth-quarter 2020 was a lot less stringent than the one imposed in the second quarter, it was still challenging.

“The pace of recovery will depend on the delivery of the vaccine and on continued policy support. The group will stay vigilant and cautious and will continue to maintain and improve product quality, innovating products portfolio, reducing costs and broadening the distributor network to safeguard revenue and addressing the needs of consumers,” it said.