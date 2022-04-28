Higher vehicle prices drive Ford to forecast-topping results

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results yesterday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation.

Chief financial officer John Lawler called the performance “mixed”, saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its large and most profitable vehicles – the F-Series pickup and Expedition and Navigator sport utility vehicles.

“The capability of this business is much stronger than what we were able to provide in the quarter and that was due to the constraints,” Lawler said, citing about 53,000 vehicles that had been built but not shipped as they awaited final parts held up by the chip shortage.

Ford and other carmakers have been hit by supply-chain disruptions, inflation of raw materials and rising US interest rates, but Lawler said higher vehicle prices had mostly offset those pressures.

Lawler would not rule out additional price increases if the company faces further cost inflation. He also said Ford was being aggressive in cutting costs ahead of possible further inflation.

Ford posted operating earnings of US$2.3 billion (RM10 billion) in the first quarter, above expectations but well below the year-earlier US$3.9 billion. A markdown in the value of its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc resulted in a first-quarter net loss of US$3.1 billion.

The carmaker’s operating profit of 38 cents a share beat analysts’ estimates by a penny. Revenue of US$34.5 billion also topped estimates of US$31.1 billion.

Citing the strong demand and pricing, Ford reaffirmed its forecast for operating earnings in the full year of US$11.5 billion to US$12.5 billion.

The company is also riding a wave of enthusiasm for new models, including the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which began volume production on Tuesday amid surging demand. – Reuters