HIL Industries aims RM43m sales from Amverton Links’ Garden townhouses project

PETALING JAYA: One-stop plastic solution provider and property developer HIL Industries Bhd is eyeing RM43.0 million sales from its Garden Homes at Amverton Links project in Klang.

Managing director Datuk Milton Ng (pix) said the latest offering in Amverton Links, which will be developed based on “build first, then sell” concept, received positive response from the public during the soft launch recently.

“There has been improvement in sentiment towards the property market, which can be observed through the positive response received by our recent project soft launch. We are confident that the project will receive a good take-up rate from homebuyers, similar to our past projects in Amverton Links.

“Construction work for the Garden Homes townhouses project is on track for completion, with 50% of the works completed,” he said in a statement today.

Occupying a 5.1-acre freehold parcel in Amverton Links, the gated-and guarded Garden Homes will comprise 100 units of town houses measuring 24ft by 80ft, with build-ups area ranging from 980 sq ft and 1,259 sq ft. Selling price start from RM470,000 and the units are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The facilities planned for future residents of Garden Homes include gated & guarded community, two years free maintenance fees & five years free usage of Clubhouse at Amverton Links. The nearby amenities include banks, shopping malls, specialist hospitals, public and international schools.

The development is connected to five major highways, which are New Klang Valley Expressway, Shah Alam Expressway, South Klang Valley Expressway, Damansara-Puchong Expressway, Federal highway and the soon to be completed West Coast Expressway.

HIL Industries is also targeting to launch property developments with a gross development value of RM275.7 million by first quarter of 2023. Among the projects it will be launching are 154 units of stratified double-storey terrace houses in Sungai Buloh and 141 units stratified bungalows in Amverton Cove, Carey Island.