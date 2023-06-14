HLIB positive on Pharmaniaga’s private placement exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) is positive on Pharmaniaga Bhd’s private placement exercise, describing the move as “more viable” than raising funds via borrowings.

Pharmaniaga has proposed to undertake a private placement of up to 131.02 million new ordinary shares representing 10% of its total issued shares to third-party investors to be identified later and at an issue price to be determined.

HLIB said the move is viable “given the high-interest costs on borrowings are likely to weigh down on its profitability” although the placement will have a dilutive effect for its existing shareholders.

“The interest savings can also help to preserve future cash flow to meet its operational needs.

“With the capital infusion, we expect Pharmaniaga’s shareholders’ equity position to improve slightly to minus RM98.2 million but it will still be in negative territory,” it said in a research note today.

However, HLIB still maintains a ‘sell’ call on Pharmaniaga as “the exercise alone is not sufficient to uplift its PN17 status since Pharmaniaga’s shareholders’ equity position will still remain at negative territory post-exercise.” The target price is unchanged at RM0.30.

While the issue price will be determined at a later date, based on an indicative share price of RM0.34 per share, Pharmaniaga targets to raise RM44.5 million from the exercise – the bulk of the proceeds (RM44.2 million) will be earmarked for working capital purposes, while the remaining RM336,000 will be used for expenses in relation to the exercise.

The placement is targeted to complete by the third quarter of 2023 (3Q 2023).

Pharmaniaga slipped into PN17 (Practice Note 17) status after making a provision of RM552.3 million for its slow-moving Covid-19 vaccine stock, resulting in negative shareholders’ equity.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research is neutral on the latest corporate move by Pharmaniaga as it is “just a stop-gap measure while finding a holistic solution to lift it out of the PN17 status.”

However, Kenanga said it is confident of the pharmaceutical company’s prospects amid its strategic plan to exit the PN17 classification.

“We project pedestrian earnings growth in the financial year of 2023 at a level similar to pre-Covid, averaging RM40 million to RM60 million driven by regular orders for medical supplies from the Ministry of Health’s concession.

“Similarly, we keep our target price of RM0.33 and reiterate the ‘underperform’ call,” it said. Bernama