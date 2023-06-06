HLISB appoints Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Islamic Bank Berhad (HLISB) has appointed Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi as its new CEO.

Dafinah is succeeding Jasani Abdullah, who retired at the end of April 2023 after 16 years of service at HLISB, of which six years spent at the helm as CEO of the Islamic banking arm of Hong Leong Bank (HLB).

Dafinah brings with her 23 years of conventional and Islamic banking experience. She has previously held leadership roles across various areas of banking, including her last role as Director of Commercial Banking at HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad. For the past 19 years, she has been with HSBC, covering roles in Global Banking and Markets, Global Trade and Receivables Finance, and Shariah-compliant Commercial Banking products and solutions. Prior to that, she started her career in UOB Malaysia. Dafinah is an MBA Graduate from the Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK, and holds a degree in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Essex, UK.

Dafinah shared, “I am honoured to lead HLISB into an exciting chapter of growth for Islamic banking in Malaysia. By combining the Bank’s strong digital foundation with a customer-centric approach and sustainable practices, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”